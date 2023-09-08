Babar Azam features in Fab 5 promo video released by ICC World Cup broadcasters

International Cricket Council's official World Cup broadcaster, Star Sports, released a promotional video on Friday, featuring Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as part of the coveted 'Fab 5'.
The term "great international batsmen," which was first used by the late Martin Crowe of New Zealand, describes a group of illustrious batters who have regularly dominated cricket.
Famous batsmen including Virat Kohli from India, Kane Williamson from New Zealand, Steve Smith from Australia, and Joe Root from England were also included on the list.
A tantalising preview of the ICC World Cup 2019, which promises to be an exciting match of talent, strategy, and sportsmanship, is provided in the promotional film.
Babar Azam's inclusion in the Fab 5 highlights not just his outstanding achievements but also his expanding effect on the game.
Fast. Ferocious. Fantastic. Fierce. Fabled. ⚡— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 8, 2023
Words will fall short in describing the FAB 5 when they spring into action! 🏏#ViratKohli #KaneWilliamson #JoeRoot #BabarAzam #StevenSmith
Stay tuned for the #WorldCupOnStar | October 5 onwards | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/HtFLJZs9Vn
It's important to note that Babar Azam is now ranked first among hitters in ODI cricket in the ICC men's rankings. In 106 ODIs, the Pakistan skipper has scored 5370 runs, with 28 fifty-plus scores and 19 tons. He has a stellar 59.01 average to his credit.
India will host the ODI World Cup from October 5 to November 19, 2023.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 8, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|304
|307
|Euro
|EUR
|328.7
|332
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|383.15
|387
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|86.5
|87
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|81.2
|82
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.84
|824.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|229
|231
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.76
|44.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.1
|39.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.28
|2.36
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.65
|994.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.42
|182.42
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|228
|230
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|344.14
|346.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,640.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,835 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 189,932.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 8 September 2023
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,250
|PKR 2,648
|Karachi
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,648
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,300
|PKR 2,648
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,350
|PKR 2,648
|Quetta
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Attock
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Multan
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
