Babar Azam features in Fab 5 promo video released by ICC World Cup broadcasters

Web Desk 09:06 PM | 8 Sep, 2023
Babar Azam features in Fab 5 promo video released by ICC World Cup broadcasters

International Cricket Council's official World Cup broadcaster, Star Sports, released a promotional video on Friday, featuring Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as part of the coveted 'Fab 5'.

The term "great international batsmen," which was first used by the late Martin Crowe of New Zealand, describes a group of illustrious batters who have regularly dominated cricket.

Famous batsmen including Virat Kohli from India, Kane Williamson from New Zealand, Steve Smith from Australia, and Joe Root from England were also included on the list.

A tantalising preview of the ICC World Cup 2019, which promises to be an exciting match of talent, strategy, and sportsmanship, is provided in the promotional film. 

Babar Azam's inclusion in the Fab 5 highlights not just his outstanding achievements but also his expanding effect on the game.

It's important to note that Babar Azam is now ranked first among hitters in ODI cricket in the ICC men's rankings. In 106 ODIs, the Pakistan skipper has scored 5370 runs, with 28 fifty-plus scores and 19 tons. He has a stellar 59.01 average to his credit.

India will host the ODI World Cup from October 5 to November 19, 2023.

