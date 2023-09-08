Search

Immigration

Can you still apply for US Lottery Visa? State Department clarifies

8 Sep, 2023
Can you still apply for US Lottery Visa? State Department clarifies

WASHINGTON - The authorities in the United States have clarified that all available diversity visas (Lottery Visas) have been issued for the ongoing year. 

In an official statement, the State Department acknowledged that the conclusion of the program may have disappointed those who were not selected.

The department said DV Program is limited to issuing approximately 55,000 visas each fiscal year but selection does not guarantee that an applicant will receive a visa interview or a visa.

This implies that the selection qualifies an individual to participate in the DV program and may potentially apply for a visa.

'Given that some of the first 55,000 persons selected will not qualify for visas or ultimately choose not to participate in the program, more individuals are selected to participate each year than visas available,' the department explained and said this is done to ensure that the maximum number of visas available under the DV program in any given year are issued.

It has also been clarified that the 2025 Diversity Visa Program entry period will open on October 4, 2023; the State Department has encouraged all who are eligible to apply, including selectees who were unable to obtain a visa during a prior program year.

The U.S. Diversity Visa, also known as the Diversity Visa Lottery or Green Card Lottery, is a program administered by the U.S. Department of State. It aims to promote diversity in the United States by granting immigrant visas annually to individuals from countries with historically low rates of immigration to the U.S. Winners are selected randomly through a lottery system.

To be eligible, applicants must meet certain education or work experience requirements and hail from eligible countries. If selected, they can apply for a U.S. immigrant visa, allowing them and their eligible family members to live and work in the United States with lawful permanent resident status.

