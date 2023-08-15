How to perform Umrah on stopover visa: Here's the official guide by Saudi Arabia

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia recently allowed Muslims to perform Umrah while they are on a stop-over visa, facilitating those who travel by air.

The Umrah can be performed around the year except during the days of Hajj when Muslims from across the world gather in the holy cities for the annual pilgrimage.

To perform Umrah while one is on a stopover visa of Saudi Arabia, simply reserve your travel ticket and submit a visa application through the electronic platform of SAUDIA or Flynas Airlines.

After submission, your visa along with the travel ticket will be electronically processed and issued through the unified national visa platform of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Moreover, a message containing the visa details is also sent to the beneficiary's e-mail address.

The Umrah on a stop-over visa has multiple advantages including that it is free of cost and is issued directly if the applicant is booking through SAUDIA or Flynas airline.

Moreover, the visa is valid for up to 90 days and allows a four-day stay in the transit country of Saudi Arabia; one can also visit the last prophet's (PBUH) mosque on this visa.

The government of Saudi Arabia recently completed the Hajj operation successfully and received appreciation from across the world. This was the first time after the pandemic that the kingdom received over 2 million pilgrims for Hajj and no untoward incident was reported.

As the Hajj days are over, thousands of pilgrims are landing back in their hometowns while some of them would stay in the kingdom for a few more weeks. It bears mentioning that during the Hajj season, the government had blocked the issuance of Umrah permits but the Umrah season has now begun.

Umrah is a religious pilgrimage undertaken by Muslims to the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia. Unlike Hajj, which is obligatory, Umrah is a voluntary act of worship. It involves a series of rituals performed in and around the Grand Mosque, including the Tawaf (circumambulation) around the Kaaba, Sa'i (running) between the hills of Safa and Marwah, and the cutting or shaving of hair.

Umrah can be performed at any time of the year, unlike Hajj, which has specific dates. It is a deeply spiritual journey for Muslims, symbolizing devotion, humility, and seeking blessings from Allah.