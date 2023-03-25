Search

'Give subsidy to reduce Hajj expenses,' Senate panel set to contact PM Shehbaz

Web Desk 07:34 PM | 25 Mar, 2023
Source: Photo by Haydan As-soendawy

ISLAMABAD - To lessen the cost of Hajj for inflation-ridden Pakistani pilgrims, subsidy would be sought from the government, it emerged on Friday.

Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would write a letter to the Prime Minister in this regard seeking subsidy for the pilgrims intending to perform the ritual this year.

Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri recently expressed that due to devaluation of Pakistan's currency, the cost of Hajj sky rocketed this year; however, subsidy would be sought from the government to share the burden of the pilgrims.

'The prime minister would be contacted in this regard as the increasing Hajj expenses are a burden on the masses,' he said as reported by ARY News. 

The process for Hajj has already been started by the government and the designated banks across the country are currently receiving the Hajj applications which would continue till March 31st. The balloting for successful applicants under the government scheme would be done on April 5th.

Pakistan’s quota for Hajj 2023 is 179,210 pilgrims. This is the first time that the government of Saudi Arabia has restored the number of pilgrims to pre-Covid levels. 

It is to be highlighted that 50 percent quota has been reserved for Sponsorship scheme which is a special facility given to Hajj pilgrims seeking foreign exchange from abroad in the specific dollar account of the religious affairs ministry.

Under the scheme, overseas Pakistanis would be able to get exemption from the usual balloting process but depositing dollars from Pakistan is not allowed. This facility would be available on 'first come first serve' basis.

Moreover, three percent (2,688) of the total seats under the government Hajj scheme will be reserved for hardship cases like newborns or broken families.

Pilgrims who have performed Hajj in the last five are not eligible to apply in the regular Hajj scheme this year but Mahram of women going to Hajj for the first time will be exempt from this condition.

The Hajj will take place in June this year and the government of Saudi Arabia is finalizing the details for the biggest religious event of the kingdom.

