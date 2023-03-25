'Give subsidy to reduce Hajj expenses,' Senate panel set to contact PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD - To lessen the cost of Hajj for inflation-ridden Pakistani pilgrims, subsidy would be sought from the government, it emerged on Friday.
Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would write a letter to the Prime Minister in this regard seeking subsidy for the pilgrims intending to perform the ritual this year.
Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri recently expressed that due to devaluation of Pakistan's currency, the cost of Hajj sky rocketed this year; however, subsidy would be sought from the government to share the burden of the pilgrims.
'The prime minister would be contacted in this regard as the increasing Hajj expenses are a burden on the masses,' he said as reported by ARY News.
The process for Hajj has already been started by the government and the designated banks across the country are currently receiving the Hajj applications which would continue till March 31st. The balloting for successful applicants under the government scheme would be done on April 5th.
Pakistan’s quota for Hajj 2023 is 179,210 pilgrims. This is the first time that the government of Saudi Arabia has restored the number of pilgrims to pre-Covid levels.
It is to be highlighted that 50 percent quota has been reserved for Sponsorship scheme which is a special facility given to Hajj pilgrims seeking foreign exchange from abroad in the specific dollar account of the religious affairs ministry.
Under the scheme, overseas Pakistanis would be able to get exemption from the usual balloting process but depositing dollars from Pakistan is not allowed. This facility would be available on 'first come first serve' basis.
Moreover, three percent (2,688) of the total seats under the government Hajj scheme will be reserved for hardship cases like newborns or broken families.
Pilgrims who have performed Hajj in the last five are not eligible to apply in the regular Hajj scheme this year but Mahram of women going to Hajj for the first time will be exempt from this condition.
The Hajj will take place in June this year and the government of Saudi Arabia is finalizing the details for the biggest religious event of the kingdom.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 25, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.6
|759.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.31
|41.71
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.62
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.56
|179.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.94
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.