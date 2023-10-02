Search

Immigration

Delivery time for Pakistani passport increased: Here is fresh schedule for normal, urgent category

Web Desk
07:44 PM | 2 Oct, 2023
Delivery time for Pakistani passport increased: Here is fresh schedule for normal, urgent category
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The delivery time for Pakistani passports has been increased in the backdrop of multiple reasons including comprehensive vetting by the immigration authorities. 

The Director General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP) confirmed in a social media post on Monday that a normal passport’s delivery will take up to 21 working days, while an urgent passport will take 5 days; the passport processed through the fast track system will take 2 days.

Previously, applicants could receive their passports in 10 days for delivery in the normal category, while it took four days for the urgent category and two days for the fast-track applicants.

The department also clarified that the applicants can apply for the passport from 8 A.M to 01 PM and on Fridays the offices would be open till 12 Noon.  

The department has also stated that for complaints related to any matter concerning passports, the Prime Minister's Citizen's portal should be contacted or the applicant should contact the helpline (051-111-344-777).

Although the department has cited 'need of thorough examination' as the reason for the delay in issuing passports, the increasing number of applicants is also making it difficult for the department to process the cases on time.

In earlier media reports, it was also quoted that the passport offices are receiving applications in droves as more and more citizens want to leave the country for better future considering the economic woes faced by many of them.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

07:17 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

This Saudi airline is offering 30 percent discount for international ...

07:28 PM | 1 Oct, 2023

Canada to fast-track immigration processing and here's how

12:47 PM | 29 Sep, 2023

Which Pakistani airline is most punctual? CAA reveals official ...

07:59 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

Digitization of Hajj on the cards as minister unveils plan: Here's ...

07:21 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

Israelis granted entry to US Visa Waiver Program: Here's what it ...

07:05 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Germany threatens to reinstate border controls with Poland: Here's ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:26 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

WATCH — Hira Mani shares another set of candid BTS from USA trip

Horoscope

09:03 AM | 2 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 2 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 2, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.1 773.1
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 36.74 37.09
Danish Krone DKK 40.79 41.19
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 945.27 954.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.58 176.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.31 770.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 323.01 325.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 2, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 2 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Karachi PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Islamabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Peshawar PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Quetta PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Sialkot PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Attock PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Gujranwala PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Jehlum PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Multan PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Bahawalpur PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Gujrat PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Nawabshah PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Chakwal PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Hyderabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Nowshehra PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Sargodha PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Faisalabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Mirpur PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: