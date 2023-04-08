Thinking to travel during Eid holidays? This airline is providing discounted fares for over 20 destinations

DUBAI - As Eid holidays are around the corner, leading budget carrier has announced promotions for passengers intending to travel in April.

Flydubai has announced to providing special return fares starting from AED 1,135 to over 20 destinations for travel between 15-23 April while the booking can be made until 20 April.

The discounted fares are being offered to over 20 global destinations during the Eid Al-Fitr break.

These destinations as well as starting fares for Economy class are:

Istanbul (SAW, IST) AED 1200

Krabi (Thailand) AED 2505

Milan-Bergamo (Italy) AED 2010

Pattaya (Thailand) AED 2305

Pisa (Italy) AED 2590

Salalah (Oman) AED 1350

Salzburg (Austria) AED 2510

Tbilisi (Georgia) AED 1380

Naples AED 2400

Almaty AED 1695

Baku AED 1440

Belgrade AED 2171

Bishkek AED 1950

Budapest AED 2750

Catania AED 2590

Ljubljana AED 2100

Colombo AED 1625

Sarajevo AED 2330

Sofia AED 1610

Tirana AED 2111

Warsaw AED 2850

Yerevan AED 1135

The airline has announced that the fares are the lowest starting fares for flights originating from Dubai and are valid on return flights in Economy and Business Class. Moreover, the displayed fares are subject to availability and may change at any time without prior notice.

The promotion can be availed when you book flights through flydubai.com, the flydubai mobile app on Android and iOS, flydubai Travel Shops, or the flydubai Customer Centre and exclude any interline or codeshare bookings.

Dubai's leading carrier has made a name for providing economical fares to its customers. The airline has has created a network of 116 destinations served by a fleet of 76 aircraft. Flydubai began operation in June 2009 and now serves 50 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, and the Indian Subcontinent.