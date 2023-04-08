Thinking to travel during Eid holidays? This airline is providing discounted fares for over 20 destinations

DUBAI - As Eid holidays are around the corner, leading budget carrier has announced promotions for passengers intending to travel in April.
Flydubai has announced to providing special return fares starting from AED 1,135 to over 20 destinations for travel between 15-23 April while the booking can be made until 20 April.
The discounted fares are being offered to over 20 global destinations during the Eid Al-Fitr break.
These destinations as well as starting fares for Economy class are:
Istanbul (SAW, IST) AED 1200
Krabi (Thailand) AED 2505
Milan-Bergamo (Italy) AED 2010
Pattaya (Thailand) AED 2305
Pisa (Italy) AED 2590
Salalah (Oman) AED 1350
Salzburg (Austria) AED 2510
Tbilisi (Georgia) AED 1380
Naples AED 2400
Almaty AED 1695
Baku AED 1440
Belgrade AED 2171
Bishkek AED 1950
Budapest AED 2750
Catania AED 2590
Ljubljana AED 2100
Colombo AED 1625
Sarajevo AED 2330
Sofia AED 1610
Tirana AED 2111
Warsaw AED 2850
Yerevan AED 1135
The airline has announced that the fares are the lowest starting fares for flights originating from Dubai and are valid on return flights in Economy and Business Class. Moreover, the displayed fares are subject to availability and may change at any time without prior notice.
The promotion can be availed when you book flights through flydubai.com, the flydubai mobile app on Android and iOS, flydubai Travel Shops, or the flydubai Customer Centre and exclude any interline or codeshare bookings.
Dubai's leading carrier has made a name for providing economical fares to its customers. The airline has has created a network of 116 destinations served by a fleet of 76 aircraft. Flydubai began operation in June 2009 and now serves 50 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, and the Indian Subcontinent.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 08, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|292.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.69
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.24
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,450 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,860.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.