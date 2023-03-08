Search

South Korea set to ease work visa restrictions to welcome immigrants

Web Desk 11:36 PM | 8 Mar, 2023
Source: Image by Big_Heart from Pixabay

SEOUL - The government of South Korea plans to increase quota for non-professional E-9 visas to tackle the labour shortages. 

The Employment and Labor Ministry announced Wednesday that it will raise the visa numbers by 110,000 this year, 41,000 more than in 2022.  

The relaxation would be for foreign non-skilled workers, especially in manufacturing sector and the authorities are gearing up to get most E-9 visa holders to workplaces in the first half of the year by approving a minimum of 10,000 migrant workers a month.

According to the details, small businesses having 50 or less employees will be permitted to have 20 percent more foreign workers than the maximum limit through the end of the year. The current cap for such companies is between six and 15 migrant workers, depending on the volume of the firm.

The Employment and Labor Ministry has focused the shipbuilding industry and aims to create a new non-professional E-9 visa quota dedicated for the industry. The temporary two-year exclusive quota in the shipbuilding industry aims to place at least 5,000 foreign workers at Korean shipyards, koreajoongangdaily reported. 

Though official details are yet to be uncovered, the sojourn period for E-9 visas could be extended for people who have worked at the same company for a certain period. Besides, for the shipbuilding industry, the government intends to expedite the application approval process for E-7 visas given to foreign professionals from four months to a month

The advantage of E-9 visa holders is that currently they may stay for four years and 10 months, though they can reapply for another four years and 10 months if they leave Korea.  

Wielding, casting and heat treating would also be amongst the industries for which visa relaxations would be offered as part of the plans.

Another benefit for E-9 visa holders is that they can upgrade to the skilled worker E-7-4 visa, which allows holders to bring their families to Korea and apply for permanent residency subject to some conditions.

