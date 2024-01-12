Around 300 Afghans fly to Canada from Pakistan: Details inside

TORONTO- The government of Canada has confirmed that it has welcomed another group of Afghan refugees who were living in Pakistan.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada department confirmed that 295 Afghan nationals arrived in Toronto on a charter flight from Pakistan on Thursday.

An official press release stated that the Afghans will continue their journey to approximately 34 communities across Canada, including Calgary, Vancouver and Winnipeg.

The government said that it has met its goal of welcoming at least 40,000 refugees and vulnerable Afghans since August 2021, and work continues to process eligible applications already received.

The announcement comes as Pakistan's caretaker regime had set a deadline of November 1st for all illegal refugees to either leave the country or face deportation, sparking concerns amongst the rights groups though the government believes that the presence of illegal refugees is creating economic and security challenges.

The government of Canada has already welcomed Afghan refugees in large numbers and has also pledged to support Afghans based in Central Asia and Pakistan through a UN agency.

Canada's Immigration Minister, Marc Miller announced last month that the government would provide $21 million to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to support vulnerable Afghan populations in Central Asia and Pakistan who are fleeing Afghanistan.

The government aims that this funding will help these neighboring countries become better equipped to support the refugees and respond to their needs.

Speaking at the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva, the minister highlighted how Canada plans to resettle over 136,000 refugees in the next 3 years, adding that the country will continue to offer protection to the world’s most vulnerable communities.

Canada has already welcomed over 40,000 Afghans from across the world and has also welcomed Afghan refugees who had no legal status in Pakistan.

Reports in the media suggest that nearly four million foreigners live in Pakistan, and a vast majority of them are Afghan nationals who sought refuge over the last four decades following the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the 80s.