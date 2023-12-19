Morocco expects 14 million tourists to visit country as 2023 nears end

TANGIER- The government of Morocco is expecting that the 14 million mark will be achieved for welcoming tourists in the ongoing year which ends soon.

“All signs point towards hitting the 14 million milestone by December,” said Tourism Minister Fatim-Zahra Ammor.

The government has set an ambitious target for foreigners as tourism contributes seven percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and is a major source of foreign currency.

As far as numbers are concerned, the country welcomed 11 million tourists in 2022, and in 2019, the footfall was 13 million.

The country has made major targets to welcome foreigners in the future under which it would welcome 17.5 million visitors by 2026 with the launch of new airline routes, and 26 million by 2030. Rabat is poised to co-host the World Cup with Spain and Portugal by the end of this decade.

Morocco has also announced a three-year strategy to boost tourism with a $600 million investment. The country recently allowed Ryanair to operate more routes to and inside Morocco while discussions are underway with other carriers also.

Morocco, situated in North Africa, is a captivating destination known for its diverse landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant traditions. With a population exceeding 36 million, Morocco boasts a unique blend of Arab, Berber, and European influences. Annually, the country welcomes over 10 million tourists who flock to explore its enchanting cities, scenic landscapes, and historical sites.

Visitors are drawn to iconic destinations such as Marrakech, famed for its bustling markets and historic medina; the imperial city of Fez, known for its ancient walled city and renowned tanneries; and the coastal town of Essaouira, cherished for its laid-back atmosphere and picturesque beaches. Moreover, the stunning Atlas Mountains, the Sahara Desert's golden dunes, and the charming blue-hued city of Chefchaouen add to Morocco's allure as a diverse and captivating travel destination.