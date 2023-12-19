Search

Immigration

Morocco expects 14 million tourists to visit country as 2023 nears end

Web Desk
04:18 PM | 19 Dec, 2023
Morocco expects 14 million tourists to visit country as 2023 nears end

TANGIER- The government of Morocco is expecting that the 14 million mark will be achieved for welcoming tourists in the ongoing year which ends soon.

“All signs point towards hitting the 14 million milestone by December,” said Tourism Minister Fatim-Zahra Ammor.

The government has set an ambitious target for foreigners as tourism contributes seven percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and is a major source of foreign currency.

As far as numbers are concerned, the country welcomed 11 million tourists in 2022, and in 2019, the footfall was 13 million.

The country has made major targets to welcome foreigners in the future under which it would welcome 17.5 million visitors by 2026 with the launch of new airline routes, and 26 million by 2030. Rabat is poised to co-host the World Cup with Spain and Portugal by the end of this decade.

Morocco has also announced a three-year strategy to boost tourism with a $600 million investment. The country recently allowed Ryanair to operate more routes to and inside Morocco while discussions are underway with other carriers also.

Morocco, situated in North Africa, is a captivating destination known for its diverse landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant traditions. With a population exceeding 36 million, Morocco boasts a unique blend of Arab, Berber, and European influences. Annually, the country welcomes over 10 million tourists who flock to explore its enchanting cities, scenic landscapes, and historical sites. 

Visitors are drawn to iconic destinations such as Marrakech, famed for its bustling markets and historic medina; the imperial city of Fez, known for its ancient walled city and renowned tanneries; and the coastal town of Essaouira, cherished for its laid-back atmosphere and picturesque beaches. Moreover, the stunning Atlas Mountains, the Sahara Desert's golden dunes, and the charming blue-hued city of Chefchaouen add to Morocco's allure as a diverse and captivating travel destination.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

06:57 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

Canada pledges $21 million to support Afghan refugees in Pakistan

06:41 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

American airline to pay $140m for affecting 2 million passengers

07:56 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Uganda waives visa requirements for this country: Details inside

10:32 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

Europe's most famous museum is increasing ticket price for tourists

03:40 PM | 14 Dec, 2023

African continent opens to travelers as another country inks ...

02:40 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

This African country just dropped visa requirements for everyone: ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:19 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

Eva B delights fans with hilarious rickshaw ride

Horoscope

08:48 AM | 19 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 19th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Tuesday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

With latest changes in open market, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.

Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 359.5 for buying, and 363 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.50  284.50 
Euro EUR 309 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359.5 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.8 78.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.27 761.27
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.3 36.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 918.46 927.46
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.66 61.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.66 743.66
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 75.5 76.2
Swedish Korona SEK 210.5 212.5
Swiss Franc CHF 27.56 27.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan move up; Check today gold price here - 19 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold continues its upward trajectory in the Pakistani market in line with international rates.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 19 December 2023

On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,215.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $6 to settle at $2,023 per ounce.

Last week, per tola gold price witnessed massive decline in Pakistan.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Mirpur PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: