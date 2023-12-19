Search

Kajol set to star in Ajay Devgn’s horror movie ‘Maa’

Web Desk
04:38 PM | 19 Dec, 2023
Kajol set to star in Ajay Devgn’s horror movie ‘Maa’
Source: Instagram

According to a report from Bollywood Hungama, an upcoming film titled 'Maa' is in the pre-production stage, with filming scheduled to commence in January 2024. While the central theme revolves around a mother, specific details about the movie have been intentionally kept under wraps.

Insiders, cited by the entertainment portal Peeping Moon, revealed that Bollywood icon Kajol expressed a keen interest in venturing into the horror genre, a realm she has yet to explore in her illustrious career. Eager to demonstrate her versatility as an actor, Kajol, known for her diverse roles spanning romance, slice-of-life, family dramas, and thrillers, sees 'Maa' as an opportunity to delve into the uncharted territory of horror.

The source conveyed, "From romance and slice-of-life to family dramas and thrillers, Kajol has acted in a wide range of genres, showcasing her versatility as an actor. However, horror is a genre she has never explored and one she has been wanting to try her hand at. So when Vishal Furia approached her with this gripping script set in a very unusual world, she instantly embraced it. It’s a world we have never seen Kajol in before, and she is madly excited to embark on this new thrilling journey."

Simultaneously, she is gearing up for her role in Dharma Productions' 'Sarzameen,' where she will share the screen with Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran and debutante Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Additionally, she will also be seen in the mystery thriller 'Do Patti' alongside Kriti Sanon on Netflix.

05:19 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

08:48 AM | 19 Dec, 2023

