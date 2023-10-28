South Africa seeks visa waiver for citizens from these Asian countries: Details inside

CAPE TOWN - In a bid to bolster tourism from the two most populous nations, South Africa's Tourism Minister is advocating for the relaxation or potential waiving of visa requirements for Chinese and Indian nationals.
Patricia de Lille said in an interview with Bloomberg that visas were a problem, adding that she was seeing her role as dealing with regulations, visa issues, regulations around tour operating licenses besides other challenges.
De Lille's mandate includes the aim of drawing in a minimum of 10 million visitors within the year ending in March, mirroring pre-pandemic targets. Looking ahead to 2030, the objective is to reach 15 million visitors, a scaled-back ambition from the earlier target of 21 million, which has been adjusted in response to shifting global travel trends.
In preparation for an upcoming trip to Beijing next month, De Lille expressed her intention to confer with Motsoaledi regarding the possibility of exempting Chinese and Indian travelers from visa requirements for short-term visits. This consideration, which has already been granted to visitors from Brazil, Russia, the US, and the UK, is part of an effort to facilitate tourism between South Africa and these populous nations.
While the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany currently contribute the highest number of non-African tourists to South Africa, there has been a significant surge in arrivals from China and India. The tourism minister emphasized that this influx could be further amplified if visa regulations are relaxed, potentially solidifying China and India's positions as key source markets for South African tourism.
The minister elaborated that while discussions were underway, the mandate of other government departments and ministries in dealing with the visa issue needs to be considered also.
Meanwhile, to safeguard the country's international reputation following a series of high-profile incidents, Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille has taken significant steps and 174 million rand (approximately $9.2 million) have been allocated to train 2,300 safety monitors, who will be deployed from December onwards to enhance security at 59 vital locations, including national parks and airports.
The tourism industry has also introduced a mobile application that empowers visitors to swiftly request assistance from private security firms and the police in case of an emergency.
Minister De Lille underscored that while it is impossible to entirely eliminate criminal activity, a vast majority of tourists, around 99%, safely return home after their visit to South Africa.
Pakistani rupee strengthened against US dollar in the open market, while PKR remains under pressure in the inter-market amid increasing demand for the greenback.
In open market, the Pakistani rupee was quoted at 278.5 for buying purposes, and 281.5 for selling.
Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound remained stable at Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham saw an increase of 0.25 against the local unit, AED stands at Rs78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal was being traded at Rs74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.28
|753.28
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.55
|39.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.72
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.9
|735.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.55
|314.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.72
|7.87
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed marginal drop in Pakistani market amid a downward trend in the global market.
On Saturday, the yellow metal largely remained stable, moving down by Rs50 and the price of 24-carat gold hovered at Rs211,300 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold witnessed a drop of around Rs40 and current price stands at Rs181,156.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Karachi
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Quetta
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Attock
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Multan
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.