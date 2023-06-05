Search

Iraq would now allow visa free entry to Pakistanis having this passport: Details inside

Iraq would now allow visa free entry to Pakistanis having this passport: Details inside

ISLAMABAD/MOSUL – Pakistan, and Iraq have signed agreements aimed at abolishing visas on the diplomatic passports of both countries, it emerged on Monday.

The development was confirmed by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari who landed in Iraq on an official tour.

Bilawal arrived in Baghdad on a three-day visit where he is slated to meet the Iraqi leadership and lay the foundation stone of Pakistan's own embassy building, according to the Pakistani foreign office. 

The Pakistani foreign minister was received by Iraq's Deputy Foreign Minister Muhammad Hussain Bahr-ul-Uloom, Pakistan’s ambassador to Iraq Ahmed Amjad Ali, and senior officials of the Pakistani embassy upon arrival.  

Pakistan's Foreign Minister spent a busy day and met his Iraqi counterpart, Dr. Fuad Hussein, the Iraqi deputy prime minister, and other officials; during the meetings, the Pakistani foreign minister discussed cementing bilateral relations between the two countries. 

"Two MOUs (memoranda of understanding) have been signed between Pakistan and Iraq during the visit of FM [Bhutto-Zardari]," the Pakistani foreign office said in a statement.  

"MOU to enhance cultural cooperation & visa abolition on diplomatic and official passports," the Foreign Office detailed on Twitter. 

During his stay in Iraq, Bhutto-Zardari will also lay the foundation stone of Pakistan's own embassy building, besides visiting places of historic significance and would focus on areas in which both countries can benefit from the expertise of each other. 

A diplomatic passport is a special type of passport issued to government officials and especially diplomats who are traveling internationally for official purposes. It provides them with certain privileges and immunities, such as expedited entry and diplomatic protection, while representing their country abroad.

Pakistan has visa abolition agreements with several countries for the regular, official, and diplomatic types of passports but the fresh agreement with Iraq would help Pakistani diplomatic passport holders to visit the country without requiring any visa in a smooth and efficient manner.

