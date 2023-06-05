Lahore schools barred from holding summer camps, conducting exams during holidays

LAHORE – Pervaiz Akhtar, CEO of the Lahore District Education Authority (LDEA), has said no school in the Punjab capital will be allowed to hold summer camps or take exams during summer vacation.
The district education authority chief executive said he has formed teams, which will enforce the decision and submit reports on a daily basis.
"Any type of examination will be prohibited during the holidays," he said. Teams will visit various areas in the Lahore district, and anyone found violating the directives would be punihsed, he said.
He said that all curricular and extra-curricular activities in schools will be banned during the summer vacation. He stated that parents can submit complaints to the CEO's Office about any violation.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 5, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|305
|308
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|377
|381
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|81.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.24
|766.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.18
|40.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.16
|41.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927
|936
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.5
|748.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
