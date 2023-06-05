Lahore schools barred from holding summer camps, conducting exams during holidays

LAHORE – Pervaiz Akhtar, CEO of the Lahore District Education Authority (LDEA), has said no school in the Punjab capital will be allowed to hold summer camps or take exams during summer vacation.

The district education authority chief executive said he has formed teams, which will enforce the decision and submit reports on a daily basis.

"Any type of examination will be prohibited during the holidays," he said. Teams will visit various areas in the Lahore district, and anyone found violating the directives would be punihsed, he said.

He said that all curricular and extra-curricular activities in schools will be banned during the summer vacation. He stated that parents can submit complaints to the CEO's Office about any violation.