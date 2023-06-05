Hiba Bukhari rebuts domestic violence claims

Hiba Bukhari, a prominent Pakistani actress, has expressed her frustration at those who have been spreading fake news about her being a victim of domestic violence.
Taking to her Instagram Story, Hiba Bukhari rejected the claims made by a TV channel. She shared a screenshot of the fake news run by the news channel about her. In her post, she expressed her disappointment and said that fake news was being circulated against her. She said this was a true example of yellow journalism.
It is worth noting that in a recent interview with a private magazine, Bukhari had playfully mentioned that her husband Arez Ahmed takes care of all the household chores, including cleaning and laundry.
She has taken a stand against the spread of fake news, reiterating the importance of responsible journalism and the detrimental impact of sensationalism on individuals' lives. The couple who tied the knot in 2022 has been a fan-favourite, especially for their PDA-filled pictures and love-oozing comments.
On the work front, Bukhari was recently seen in Inteha e Ishq, Berukhi, Meray Humnasheen, Pehchaan and Ishq Nahin Aasan.
Ahmed was recently seen in Mere Apne, Aitebaar, Roag, Ishq Nahin Aasan and Muqaddar Ka Sitara.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 5, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|305
|308
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|377
|381
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|81.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.24
|766.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.18
|40.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.16
|41.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927
|936
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.5
|748.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
