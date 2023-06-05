Hiba Bukhari rebuts domestic violence claims

Hiba Bukhari, a prominent Pakistani actress, has expressed her frustration at those who have been spreading fake news about her being a victim of domestic violence.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Hiba Bukhari rejected the claims made by a TV channel. She shared a screenshot of the fake news run by the news channel about her. In her post, she expressed her disappointment and said that fake news was being circulated against her. She said this was a true example of yellow journalism.

It is worth noting that in a recent interview with a private magazine, Bukhari had playfully mentioned that her husband Arez Ahmed takes care of all the household chores, including cleaning and laundry.

She has taken a stand against the spread of fake news, reiterating the importance of responsible journalism and the detrimental impact of sensationalism on individuals' lives. The couple who tied the knot in 2022 has been a fan-favourite, especially for their PDA-filled pictures and love-oozing comments.

On the work front, Bukhari was recently seen in Inteha e Ishq, Berukhi, Meray Humnasheen, Pehchaan and Ishq Nahin Aasan.

Ahmed was recently seen in Mere Apne, Aitebaar, Roag, Ishq Nahin Aasan and Muqaddar Ka Sitara.