Another Indian movie sparks backlash for Islamophobic content

Web Desk 10:39 PM | 5 Jun, 2023
Source: Instagram

The teaser for Indian director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's film "72 Hoorain" has been released, showcasing the theme of radicalisation in what the filmmakers describe as a "dark comedy."

The late Pakistani actor Rasheed Naz, known for his role in "Khuda Ke Liye," also stars in the film as Sadiq Saeed. Producer Ashok Pandit shared the teaser on Twitter, introducing it as the first look of the movie, set to release on July 7th, and highlighting the concept of meeting 72 virgins versus facing a brutal death as portrayed by terrorist mentors.

However, since the teaser's release, the film, which premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2019 and received a special mention for the ICFT-UNESCO GANDHI MEDAL, has faced criticism for allegedly "smearing an entire religion, promoting Islamophobia and reinforcing dangerous stereotypes" about Muslims.

"72 Hoorain," starring Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir, explores the consequences of religious fanaticism. Chauhan, who serves as the film's editor as well, stated that the story serves as a tragic reminder of the power of manipulation and the urgent need to address the root causes of terrorism.

According to Zoom TV, he emphasized that the gradual poisoning of the mind by perpetrators transforms ordinary individuals into suicide bombers, highlighting that even the bombers themselves, who come from families like ours, have fallen victim to the perverted ideologies and brainwashing of terrorist leaders.

The teaser focuses on notorious "religious fanatics" involved in various terrorist attacks, mentioning figures such as Osama Bin Laden, Ajmal Kasab, Yakub Memon, Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, and Sadiq Saeed. Interestingly, it mistakenly states that the World Trade Centre attack occurred in 2011, while it actually happened in 2008.

This error has led to criticism regarding the level of fact-checking in a film dealing with such a sensitive topic. Many individuals on social media platforms are mocking the film and condemning the displayed Islamophobia.

Comments on social media range from pointing out the incorrect date mentioned in the teaser to accusing the Indian film industry of promoting Islamophobia. Some view the movie as propaganda, expressing concerns about the consequences that align with someone's desires rather than the truth. One user referred to it as a "Hindu Raj rebooting..." while another lamented that India has become the epicentre of Islamophobia, expressing disappointment with Pandit.

Head of jury at International Film Festival of India calls The Kashmir Files a 'propaganda, vulgar movie'

