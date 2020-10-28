Celebrity makeup artist Shoaib Khan recreates Halime Sultan’s look

We’ve seen multiple talented makeup artists across Pakistan who use their skills to creatively transform the human face, but Shoaib Khan takes the makeup artistry to a whole other level.

The maestro uses cosmetics to turn himself into any famous face, and we really mean any face.

From Maleficant and Joker to Madam Noor Jahan, each makeup metamorphosis will make you do a double take.

Khan has worked his magic again by paying a touching tribute to Dirilis: Ertugrul star Halima Sultan, essayed by Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, with an epic transformation!

"A woman so strong who can be gentle, so simple who can be beautiful, so high in character who can be humble, so fierce, she can be compassionate, so passionate who can be rational and so disciplined yet so free. Such is an inspiring character of Halima Sultan whom I paying this tribute today!" he captioned the post.

From the flawless skin to rosy lips, the minimal makeup look is legit on point!

Ertuğrul has taken Pakistan by storm and the love for it continues to grow everyday.

Last month, the show earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as the best dramatic work to date.

The drama has gripped Pakistani audience with its daring protagonist, cliffhangers and high production values as it depicts how the Ottoman Empire was established, led by Ertugrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Empire.

