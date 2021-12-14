Alizeh Shah reacts to ramp mishap and thanks Shazia Manzoor for helping
03:47 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
Alizeh Shah reacts to ramp mishap and thanks Shazia Manzoor for helping
Alizeh Shah is a force to reckon with keeping in view her sizzling photoshoots and statement wardrobe choices despite being a constant target of the moral brigade.

Recently, the 21-year-old star strutted the runway for designer Nida Hussain at Bridal Couture Week 2021 where she tripped,

Shortly after dancing her heart out, Shah awkwardly ended up slipping on the ramp. Despite the fact that she could not maintain her balance, Shah and Shazia kept their cool and got up graciously while laughing it off.

Turning to the Instagram handle, the Ehd e Wafa star penned a heartfelt note of gratitude and addressed the fashion week mishap.

"Last night was a rollercoaster full of emotions and a fall which was led by confusion where I was going towards the left side and Shazia Manzoor thought that we had to go to the right and I slipped, But what a fireball of energy Shazia Jee has that she picked me back with so much love."

"I was motivated by my fellow colleague Amar Khan and all the amazing models who were working tirelessly during this 3-day event and my designer Nida Hussain. "

"I felt so good being around all these powerful and strong women - Life is full of ups and downs and some falls too but never think that it's over, together we can and we will make a positive difference.", Shah concluded.

On the work front, Alizeh is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.

