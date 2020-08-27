Gigi Hadid glows in maternity shoot

Model mommy-to-be!

As Gigi Hadid's due date draws nearer, the model is celebrating with intimate new maternity photos.

In the series of black and white portraits, Gigi wore a flowing sheer chiffon dress and a draped white gown as she cradled her bump. The pictures have a very ethereal feeling to them.

"growin an angel," she captioned the photos with a smiley face, adding she was "cherishing this time" and appreciated "all the love & well wishes." She captioned one photo with the date July 26, 2020, which appeared to be the date of the photoshoot.

The 25-year-old supermodel is expecting her first daughter with her boyfriend Zayn Malik. The baby is due sometime in September.

In April, Gigi announced the news of her pregnancy on Jimmy Fallon's virtual show.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!