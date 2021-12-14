Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram face backlash on PDA-packed video

Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are under fire as immense backlash and endless trolling is being directed towards them due to their PDA-filled romance on social media.

Despite garnering mixed reactions, the couple never shies away from dropping pictures from their private life which is either adored by the fans or labelled vulgar.

This time around, Minal and Ahsan's video faced backlash as they shared a boomerang of the Jalan star planting a peck on her husband's cheek.

The keyboard warriors lambasted the couple over their PDA filled video. The majority of the demeaning comments pinpointed that it's inappropriate for the couple to share such moments publicly.

Moreover, Khan and Moshin Ikram tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10 followed by a fairytale reception on September 12.