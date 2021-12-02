Minal Khan shares a dreamy throwback video from her Maldives vacation
Web Desk
04:20 PM | 2 Dec, 2021
Minal Khan shares a dreamy throwback video from her Maldives vacation
Lollywood diva Minal Khan continue to exude vacation goals to the world and her recent Instagram post is proof that she is a true globetrotter at heart.

This time around, the Jalan star has dropped a picturesque glimpse of the beautiful Maldives island where she went on honeymoon with hubby Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Documenting and showing her precious moments, Minal hilariously captioned her post as she explained that she is daydreaming about her honeymoon.

"Good morning, I am day dreaming.", captioned the 23-year-old.

Earlier, Minal and Ahsan made headlines after their honeymoon trip to the Maldives. The netizens had a lot to say about their viral pictures in particular Minal's dressing. 

Moreover, Khan and Moshin Ikram tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10 followed by a fairytale reception on September 12.

Aiman and Minal Khan surprised with a midnight ... 04:24 PM | 20 Nov, 2021

Birthday celebrations have officially begun for the Pakistani celebrity twin sisters Aiman and Minal Khan as the ...

