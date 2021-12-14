Amar Khan's killer dance moves set the ramp ablaze at BCW 2021 
04:47 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
Amar Khan's killer dance moves set the ramp ablaze at BCW 2021 
HUM Bridal Couture Week 2021 was a dazzling extravaganza with Pakistani stars and designers exhibiting an affair of couture at the event.

Needless to say, the three-day fashion show had a number of highlights however Amar Khan's impressive dance skills with Shazia Manzoor set the ramp on fire.

Spreading like wildfire, the Belapur Ki Dayan star's video of grooving with the legendary singer while walking as a showstopper for designer Nida Hussain left the audience enchanted.

Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures and videos and wrote,  “Hey hey Y’all Thank you for last night Live audiences are hard to please. The warmth, roars, claps and whistles hit our hearts. My Opening with Shazia Manzoor’s presence made got the crowd and the models grooving.”

On the work front, Amar Khan is currently being praised for her performance in the drama serial Baddua opposite Muneeb Butt.

