Amar Khan's killer dance moves set the ramp ablaze at BCW 2021
Share
HUM Bridal Couture Week 2021 was a dazzling extravaganza with Pakistani stars and designers exhibiting an affair of couture at the event.
Needless to say, the three-day fashion show had a number of highlights however Amar Khan's impressive dance skills with Shazia Manzoor set the ramp on fire.
Spreading like wildfire, the Belapur Ki Dayan star's video of grooving with the legendary singer while walking as a showstopper for designer Nida Hussain left the audience enchanted.
Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures and videos and wrote, “Hey hey Y’all Thank you for last night Live audiences are hard to please. The warmth, roars, claps and whistles hit our hearts. My Opening with Shazia Manzoor’s presence made got the crowd and the models grooving.”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Amar Khan is currently being praised for her performance in the drama serial Baddua opposite Muneeb Butt.
Alizeh Shah reacts to ramp mishap and thanks ... 03:47 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
Alizeh Shah is a force to reckon with keeping in view her sizzling photoshoots and statement wardrobe choices despite ...
- Pakistan may resume cotton imports from India12:51 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Kamyab Kissan Program04:38 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- Wheat harvesting begins10:49 AM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Punjab government livestock centers provide cheap Wanda to farmers09:46 AM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Zakat On Agriculture commodities09:21 AM | 10 Apr, 2021
- SBP raises policy rate by 100 bps to 9.75%05:15 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
-
-
-
- Pakistan wants stable relations with US in sync with country’s ...03:26 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Junaid Safdar wins hearts with soulful rendition of Rahat Fateh Ali's ...03:05 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021