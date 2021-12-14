Mathira disappointed with Faysal Quraishi’s remarks about married actresses

06:02 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
Mathira has expressed her disappointment with superstar Faysal Quraishi’s recent remarks about working with married women.

In his recent interview, the Fitoor actor opened up about his preference of working with younger and unmarried women rather than married actresses.

The VJ took to her Instagram story and deemed the Bashar Momin actor’s statement 'problematic' and 'sad'.

"One should appreciate a woman doing multitasking. Why is it [that] a woman’s career goes down the drain if they [get married] and have kids? It’s pretty sad to hear a statement like this,”she wrote.

In the aforementioned interview, the 48-year-old versatile actor had revealed that women actresses he started out with were no longer seen in leading roles. Moreover, he explained that the women he worked with early on in his career had become engrossed in domestic responsibilities. 

“Women are burdened a lot more. Men say they are running the house, but the actual work is done by the women. “

Giving the example of the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor Iqra Aziz, he said, “This is an issue with female actors, they work fine until they are married. Even if you look at Iqra, you notice how she’s taken on less work ever since she had a baby.”

On the work front, Faysal Quraishi has been praised for his performance in the drama serial Dil-e-Momin.

06:02 PM | 14 Dec, 2021

