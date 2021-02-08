Bollywood actor arrested for shooting, uploading pornographic videos
Share
MUMBAI – Indian actor and model Gehana Vasisth has been arrested by police for allegedly shooting and uploading pornographic videos.
Vandana Tiwari, known by her stage name Gehana, will be brought before a court in Mumbai today. A total of five people have been arrested for being a part of the porn racket.
Police have exposed a gang that was indulged in the pornography business. Roya Khan, also known as Yasmeen is said to be the mastermind behind the racket.
‘Sajid Khan asked me to hold his genitals’, ... 11:55 AM | 20 Jan, 2021
MUMBAI – Filmmaker Sajid Khan has been recently accused of sexual misconduct by Bollywood actress and model ...
A list of girls, who wanted to work in Bollywood, has been recovered from Yasmeen's possession.
According to the victims, they were initially offered an agreement for the project, and were later given legal action threat by the gang if they denied performing in the adult videos.
Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa tweets about Indian ... 04:25 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
NEW DELHI – After pop icon Rihanna, former adult star Mia Khalifa has expressed respect for the agitating ...
- Three labourers gunned down in Balochistan’s Kalat01:55 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
-
- PK vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 5 — Live Stream and Live Updates01:06 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
- ‘Don’t drag Army into politics’ – DG ISPR rules out any ...01:01 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan Army contributes Chinese COVID-19 vaccine to frontline ...12:26 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
- Rabi Peerzada pays tribute to Gen Bajwa with portrait painting06:50 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
- Model slips on ramp, recovers in style during Pakistan's Bridal ...05:38 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
- Another Indian actor 'commits suicide'03:25 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021