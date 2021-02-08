Bollywood actor arrested for shooting, uploading pornographic videos

MUMBAI – Indian actor and model Gehana Vasisth has been arrested by police for allegedly shooting and uploading pornographic videos.

Vandana Tiwari, known by her stage name Gehana, will be brought before a court in Mumbai today. A total of five people have been arrested for being a part of the porn racket.

Police have exposed a gang that was indulged in the pornography business. Roya Khan, also known as Yasmeen is said to be the mastermind behind the racket.

A list of girls, who wanted to work in Bollywood, has been recovered from Yasmeen's possession.

According to the victims, they were initially offered an agreement for the project, and were later given legal action threat by the gang if they denied performing in the adult videos.