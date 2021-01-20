‘Sajid Khan asked me to hold his genitals’, Sherlyn Chopra accuses filmmaker of sexual harassment
Web Desk
11:55 AM | 20 Jan, 2021
‘Sajid Khan asked me to hold his genitals’, Sherlyn Chopra accuses filmmaker of sexual harassment
Share

MUMBAI – Filmmaker Sajid Khan has been recently accused of sexual misconduct by Bollywood actress and model Sherlyn Chopra.

Sherlyn, 36, took to her Twitter account to make the shocking accusation in a series of tweets.

"When I had met him in April 2005, a few days after my father’s demise, he had taken his genitals out of his pants and had asked me to feel it. I remember having told him that I know how a p*nis feels like & that the purpose of my meeting with him was not to feel or rate his p*nis," she wrote in a tweet.

Chopra further added that her phone records can be checked to prove the truth in the allegations. Chopra maintained, "After flashing his penis, he had not only asked me to touch it & feel it but also asked me if I had ever seen a penis as well endowed as his.. He has the ‘superstars’ of Bollywood to vouch for his ‘character’. It’s my word against theirs. The Bollywood mafia is a strong syndicate."

Sherlyn's tweet came following Jiah Khan's sister accusation against Sajid Khan as he asked late actress Jiah Khan to take off undergarments for rehearsals during the Housefull shoot.

WATCH – Aiman Zaman and husband respond to ... 08:51 PM | 19 Jan, 2021

Karachi – Pakistan actress and famous TikTok star Aiman Zaman has become the latest victim of fake leaked video ...

Following the shocking revelations against Sajid Khan, Bollywood Bigmouth Kangana Ranaut also shared the tweet. She wrote, "they killed Jiah they killed Sushant and they tried to kill me, but they roam free have full support of the mafia, growing stronger and successful every year. Know the world is not ideal you are either the prey or the predator. No one will save you you have to save yourself."

More From This Category
'Missing' Jack Ma makes surprise appearance after ...
02:00 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
Is Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic in Peshawar?
12:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
American who enthused Bali was queer-friendly ...
11:50 AM | 20 Jan, 2021
Joe Biden to sworn in as 46th US President today ...
10:45 AM | 20 Jan, 2021
WATCH – Aiman Zaman and husband respond to ...
08:51 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
China unveils super-speed train prototype that ...
10:36 PM | 19 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Is Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic in Peshawar?
12:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr