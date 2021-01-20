‘Sajid Khan asked me to hold his genitals’, Sherlyn Chopra accuses filmmaker of sexual harassment

MUMBAI – Filmmaker Sajid Khan has been recently accused of sexual misconduct by Bollywood actress and model Sherlyn Chopra.

Sherlyn, 36, took to her Twitter account to make the shocking accusation in a series of tweets.

"When I had met him in April 2005, a few days after my father’s demise, he had taken his genitals out of his pants and had asked me to feel it. I remember having told him that I know how a p*nis feels like & that the purpose of my meeting with him was not to feel or rate his p*nis," she wrote in a tweet.

When I had met him in April 2005, a few days after my father’s demise, he had taken his penis out of his pants and had asked me to feel it. I remember having told him that I know how a penis feels like & that the purpose of my meeting with him was not to feel or rate his penis.. https://t.co/2gnGSdEIrU — Sherni (@SherlynChopra) January 18, 2021

Chopra further added that her phone records can be checked to prove the truth in the allegations. Chopra maintained, "After flashing his penis, he had not only asked me to touch it & feel it but also asked me if I had ever seen a penis as well endowed as his.. He has the ‘superstars’ of Bollywood to vouch for his ‘character’. It’s my word against theirs. The Bollywood mafia is a strong syndicate."

He has the ‘superstars’ of Bollywood to vouch for his ‘character’. It’s my word against theirs. The Bollywood mafia is a strong syndicate. https://t.co/x5hUm1tzVm — Sherni (@SherlynChopra) January 18, 2021

No need to blur ‘penis’. When he has no shame in flashing it while interacting with me as a ‘filmmaker’, then why should we feel any shame to say it like how it is? https://t.co/8K5wUCUETG — Sherni (@SherlynChopra) January 19, 2021

Sherlyn's tweet came following Jiah Khan's sister accusation against Sajid Khan as he asked late actress Jiah Khan to take off undergarments for rehearsals during the Housefull shoot.

Following the shocking revelations against Sajid Khan, Bollywood Bigmouth Kangana Ranaut also shared the tweet. She wrote, "they killed Jiah they killed Sushant and they tried to kill me, but they roam free have full support of the mafia, growing stronger and successful every year. Know the world is not ideal you are either the prey or the predator. No one will save you you have to save yourself."