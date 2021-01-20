FM Qureshi calls for strengthening ties with new US administration
Web Desk
01:20 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
FM Qureshi calls for strengthening ties with new US administration
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said Pakistan desires to engage with the new administration of the United States for bilateral relations.

In an interview to a private TV channel, Qureshi said a new administration is taking charge in the United States today. He added that Pakistan and the incoming US administration have a lot to discuss further.

Referring towards the change in the South Asian region, he added that US President-elect Joe Biden has a clear perspective about Pakistan and other countries. Two sides have multiple agreements about Afghanistan and other priorities including the ongoing pandemic and the strategy to deal with global warming.

No administration in the United States can ignore Pakistan as it is an important country in the region. Despite the challenges, Pakistan has a lot to offer, said Qureshi. He maintained that Pakistan plans to engage with the new US administration at its earliest.

The United States had a bipartisan opinion about India, but it is welcoming that the new US administration has a clear stance about the protection of human rights.

The world is pointing out gross human rights violations in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Foreign Minister also expressed hope that the new US administration will play a role in getting stopped the Indian oppression in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

