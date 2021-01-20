'Missing' Jack Ma makes surprise appearance after months (VIDEO)

BEIJING – Billionaire entrepreneur and Alibaba former CEO Jack Ma has made his first public appearance on Wednesday after months of disappearance.

Earlier, the disappearance of Jack Ma raised many questions toward Chinese authorities as he was last seen in October 2020. A video of Jack Ma has been posted on social media, where he can be seen speaking to dozens of teachers in rural China for an award ceremony.

Jack Ma Yun, the English teacher turned entrepreneur and former executive chairman of #Alibaba, showed up at a rural teacher-themed social welfare event via video link on Wed, his first public appearance since Alibaba came under tougher regulatory scrutiny.https://t.co/VXywPHEeyv pic.twitter.com/DKCXhASIhu — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) January 20, 2021

After the surprise appearance of Jack Ma, the shares of Alibaba rise up more than 8 percent in a single day.

Ma's disappearance from public view since October has sparked different conspiracies about his whereabouts among many media outlets.