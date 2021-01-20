PM Imran announces 3G, 4G services for Waziristan

WANA – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday (today) announced the 3G and 4G internet services for far-flung areas of Waziristan.

The premier made the announcement while addressing a ceremony of the Kamyab Jawan Loan Scheme and the Youth Internship Scheme. Internet service is crucial for development, we launched the service on a large number of requests from the youngsters, he added.

Khan also assured to uplift the poor segments of the society and backward areas including the tribal districts.

The Prime Minister emphasized the education sector and the provision of livelihoods to the people of tribal districts. He said apart from giving scholarships to the youth, schools, colleges, universities and technical institutes will be established in these districts.

Loans under the Kamyab Jawan Program are just the beginning and its scope will be further expanded. More funds will be allotted from next year, he added.

Referring to the infrastructure and cultivation, the premier announced road construction and massive plantation drive from next month. He said this project will enhance the income level of the people and they will not require finding jobs in other cities.