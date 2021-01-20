PM Imran announces 3G, 4G services for Waziristan
Web Desk
02:34 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
PM Imran announces 3G, 4G services for Waziristan
Share

WANA – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday (today) announced the 3G and 4G internet services for far-flung areas of Waziristan.

The premier made the announcement while addressing a ceremony of the Kamyab Jawan Loan Scheme and the Youth Internship Scheme. Internet service is crucial for development, we launched the service on a large number of requests from the youngsters, he added.

Khan also assured to uplift the poor segments of the society and backward areas including the tribal districts.

The Prime Minister emphasized the education sector and the provision of livelihoods to the people of tribal districts. He said apart from giving scholarships to the youth, schools, colleges, universities and technical institutes will be established in these districts.

Loans under the Kamyab Jawan Program are just the beginning and its scope will be further expanded. More funds will be allotted from next year, he added.

Referring to the infrastructure and cultivation, the premier announced road construction and massive plantation drive from next month.  He said this project will enhance the income level of the people and they will not require finding jobs in other cities.

PM Imran to pay a day-long visit to South ... 10:07 AM | 20 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to South Waziristan today to attend a ceremony of ...

More From This Category
FM Qureshi calls for strengthening ties with new ...
01:20 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
Two Levies personnel among eight killed after ...
11:05 AM | 20 Jan, 2021
Joe Biden to sworn in as 46th US President today ...
10:45 AM | 20 Jan, 2021
PM Imran to pay a day-long visit to South ...
10:07 AM | 20 Jan, 2021
Pakistan reports 48 Covid-19 deaths, 1,772 new ...
09:35 AM | 20 Jan, 2021
WATCH – Aiman Zaman and husband respond to ...
08:51 PM | 19 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah's web series trailer released (VIDEO)
02:19 PM | 20 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr