PM Imran to pay a day-long visit to South Waziristan today
Web Desk
10:07 AM | 20 Jan, 2021
PM Imran to pay a day-long visit to South Waziristan today
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to South Waziristan today to attend a ceremony of the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The premier will distribute cheques of loans among the youngsters under the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf key scheme.

Khan will be accompanied by the Chief Minister and Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He will also review the development works and underway projects in the region.

Earlier on Tuesday, SAPM on youth affairs Usman Dar announced the development. PM will go to South Waziristan to distribute cheques amongst the youth under Kamyab Jawan Program, he wrote in the tweet. Dar also congratulated the shortlisted candidates.

Prime Minister also chaired the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday to review the political, economic, and security situation of the country.

Three PTI ministers to probe Broadsheet scandal 11:19 PM | 18 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a three-member cabinet committee to submit its ...

More From This Category
Pakistan reports 48 Covid-19 deaths, 1,772 new ...
09:35 AM | 20 Jan, 2021
WATCH – Aiman Zaman and husband respond to ...
08:51 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
Ex-Corps commander Bilal Akbar appointed ...
08:19 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
Tahir Rai made new IGP Balochistan
06:39 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
PDM accuses Imran Khan of receiving funds from ...
06:21 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
Russian-American climber found dead on Pakistan's ...
07:40 PM | 19 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistan’s only The All Girl band takes the internet by storm with latest song
07:17 PM | 19 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr