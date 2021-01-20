PM Imran to pay a day-long visit to South Waziristan today
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to South Waziristan today to attend a ceremony of the Kamyab Jawan Programme.
The premier will distribute cheques of loans among the youngsters under the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf key scheme.
Khan will be accompanied by the Chief Minister and Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He will also review the development works and underway projects in the region.
Earlier on Tuesday, SAPM on youth affairs Usman Dar announced the development. PM will go to South Waziristan to distribute cheques amongst the youth under Kamyab Jawan Program, he wrote in the tweet. Dar also congratulated the shortlisted candidates.
وزیراعظم عمران خان کل جنوبی وزیرستان کا دورہ کریں گے، علاقے میں تعمیرو ترقی کے مختلف منصوبوں سمیت کامیاب جوان پروگرام کے تحت وزیرستان کے نوجوانوں کو کاروبار اور روزگار کی فراہمی کیلئے رقم کے چیک تقسیم کئے جائیں گے! کامیاب ہونے والے تمام نوجوانوں کو مبارکباد!@KamyabJawanPK— Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) January 19, 2021
Prime Minister also chaired the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday to review the political, economic, and security situation of the country.
