Two Levies personnel among eight killed after speeding bus turns turtle in Bela
QUETTA – At least eight people were killed and 22 injured as an over speeding passenger coach overturned after skidding off the road near Bela town of Lasbela district.
The accident occurred early Wednesday, when the passenger bus, on its way from Panjgur to Karachi turned turtle due to over speeding.
The deceased included two personnel of Levies, three women, and two children, the police said.
Police and rescue officials rushed to the spot following the mishap and transferred the bodies and injured to Bela Civil Hospital, officials said.
Doctors feared the increase in death toll as several of the injured with broken limbs were in serious condition.
