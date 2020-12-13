Several injured as PML-N's convoy faces accident on Peshawar motorway (VIDEO)
04:15 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
PESHAWAR – A number of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz workers were injured after five of the cars rammed into each other at Peshawar-Lahore motorway on Sunday.

According to the details, the cars were traveling to Lahore for the Pakistan Democratic Movement power show at Minar-e-Pakistan scheduled today.

Sources said one of the cars turned turtle which injured the opposition alliance activists.

As per the motorway police, the accident took place near the Charsadda-Mardan road on Sunday afternoon.

Rescue and police officials arrived and shifted the injured to the nearest hospital.

