Several injured as PML-N's convoy faces accident on Peshawar motorway (VIDEO)
PESHAWAR – A number of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz workers were injured after five of the cars rammed into each other at Peshawar-Lahore motorway on Sunday.
According to the details, the cars were traveling to Lahore for the Pakistan Democratic Movement power show at Minar-e-Pakistan scheduled today.
Sources said one of the cars turned turtle which injured the opposition alliance activists.
As per the motorway police, the accident took place near the Charsadda-Mardan road on Sunday afternoon.
Rescue and police officials arrived and shifted the injured to the nearest hospital.
