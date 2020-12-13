Descon crowned Premier Super League Champions

LAHORE – Team Descon won the Premier Super League final beating Netsol by 33 runs. According to the details, the final match of the fourth edition of the Premier Super League were played at the LCCA Cricket Ground between teams of Netsol and Descon.

In the final match, Descon, batting first, scored 125 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. In the first seven overs, the Netsol team bowled seven Descon players but Qadir Khan and Syed Mujahid Ali's brilliant partnership took the team's score to 125 runs. Qadir Khan was dismissed for 52 runs and Syed Mujahid Ali played an unbeaten innings of 44 runs while Muhammad Faisal bowled well and grabbed five wickets.

In pursuit of the required target, Netsol's team could score 92 runs. Shahzad Rafi scored 27 runs while Hamid Raza claimed four wickets and Rana Tahir three. Qadir Khan was declared the best player of the match for his excellent batting.

After the final, a closing ceremony was held in which prizes were distributed among the winning team and players. Abbas Ali of team Unifoam was declared the best batsman and player of the tournament. Hamad Aziz of UCS was declared the best bowler, Hafiz Sajid of team Honda was declared the best all-rounder and Umar Iqbal of Abacus was declared the best wicket keeper.Team Zephyr was declared the best emerging team while ICI Pakistan was declared the best team in terms of discipline. The Corporate Challenge Cup, organized by the Premier Super League, will start in Lahore from next week.

Speaking on the ccasion, Chief Executive Premier Super League Faheem Mukhtar Butt said that all the teams played very well in the tournament. "I want to congratulate team Descon on the victory. The second edition of the Corporate Challenge Cup is going to be held from next week."