New Zealand batter Martin Guptill announces retirement from international cricket

New Zealand cricketer Martin Guptill on Wednesday announced retirement from international cricket.

According to media reports, Martin Guptill surprised his teammates and fans by unexpectedly announcing his retirement. The announcement was emotional, with tears in his eyes as he bid farewell.

Guptill, renowned for his exceptional performance in T20 cricket, also left a strong mark in ODIs and Tests, showcasing his versatile skills across formats.

While announcing his retirement, Guptill said, “As a young boy, it was always my dream to play for New Zealand. I feel incredibly lucky and proud to have played 367 games for my country.”

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to his teammates and coaching staff, particularly Mark O’Donnell, who guided him since the Under-19 level and remained a source of wisdom throughout his career. He also extended special thanks to his manager, Leanne McGoldrick, for her behind-the-scenes support.

Guptill’s Career

Martin Guptill played over 350 international matches, including 198 ODIs, 122 T20Is, and 47 Tests.

In T20Is, Guptill is New Zealand’s leading run-scorer, amassing 3,531 runs in 122 matches at a strike rate of 135.70.

In ODIs, Guptill is celebrated for his consistency and skill. His most notable innings include an incredible 237 against the West Indies during the 2015 World Cup.

Beyond white-ball cricket, Guptill also contributed significantly to Test cricket, scoring 2,586 runs in 47 matches, including three centuries.

Following his retirement, Guptill will continue to entertain cricket fans as he joins Islamabad United for the upcoming PSL 9 season.