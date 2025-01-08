Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

New Zealand batter Martin Guptill announces retirement from international cricket

New Zealand Batter Martin Guptill Announces Retirement From International Cricket

New Zealand cricketer Martin Guptill on Wednesday announced retirement from international cricket.

According to media reports, Martin Guptill surprised his teammates and fans by unexpectedly announcing his retirement. The announcement was emotional, with tears in his eyes as he bid farewell.

Guptill, renowned for his exceptional performance in T20 cricket, also left a strong mark in ODIs and Tests, showcasing his versatile skills across formats.

While announcing his retirement, Guptill said, “As a young boy, it was always my dream to play for New Zealand. I feel incredibly lucky and proud to have played 367 games for my country.”

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to his teammates and coaching staff, particularly Mark O’Donnell, who guided him since the Under-19 level and remained a source of wisdom throughout his career. He also extended special thanks to his manager, Leanne McGoldrick, for her behind-the-scenes support.

Guptill’s Career

Martin Guptill played over 350 international matches, including 198 ODIs, 122 T20Is, and 47 Tests.

In T20Is, Guptill is New Zealand’s leading run-scorer, amassing 3,531 runs in 122 matches at a strike rate of 135.70.

In ODIs, Guptill is celebrated for his consistency and skill. His most notable innings include an incredible 237 against the West Indies during the 2015 World Cup.

Beyond white-ball cricket, Guptill also contributed significantly to Test cricket, scoring 2,586 runs in 47 matches, including three centuries.

Following his retirement, Guptill will continue to entertain cricket fans as he joins Islamabad United for the upcoming PSL 9 season.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 7 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.5 280.2
Euro EUR 289.5 292.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 175 177.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.4 744.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 38.08 38.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.77 1.83
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.5 905
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.13 156.13
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.2 24.5
Omani Riyal OMR 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.8 76.5
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.75 206.75
Swedish Krona SEK 24.76 25.06
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search