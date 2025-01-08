Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Here’s why Karachi Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar is trending in India

Heres Why Karachi Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar Is Trending In India

Hazim Bangwar, the Assistant Commissioner of Karachi, known for his unique personality and interest in fashion, is now making headlines in India.

Indian paparazzo Viral Bhayani, renowned for covering celebrities, shared a video of Hazim Bangwar attending an event on his Instagram account.

Bhayani praised Hazim Bangwar’s fashion sense in the video caption, stating, “Breaking stereotypes with style and substance! Meet Hazim Bangwar, Karachi’s Assistant Commissioner, who is not just a leader but also a style icon, singer, and songwriter. This proves you can excel in any field you’re passionate about.”

Hazim Bangwar, who initially rose to fame for his public service as an Assistant Commissioner, became a prominent figure due to his distinct style and interest in fashion, setting him apart from traditional political figures.

The assistant commissioner has previously received global recognition on social media, and now Indian YouTubers and vloggers are also admiring his talents. Fans have extended their best wishes for him in the comments on the viral video.

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

