Imran Khan condemns social media propaganda against Arab countries

ISLAMABAD – Imran Khan, the founder and former chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), condemned the social media propaganda against Arab countries and announced his disassociation from all related accounts.

According to details, PTI’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, stated that he met Imran Khan in jail, where the former prime minister condemned the propaganda on social media about Arab countries.

Imran Khan expressed his disassociation from the social media accounts spreading propaganda about Arab nations, Bushra Bibi, and martyrs, clarifying that none of these accounts were linked to PTI or its members.

Faisal Chaudhry also mentioned that preventing PTI’s founder from meeting the negotiation committee was tantamount to sabotaging the talks.

He further informed us that the founder had formed a committee under the leadership of Qazi Anwar to investigate the issue of missing persons, and the report would be completed by Sunday.

Chaudhry added that today a request had been submitted in court regarding the facilities available to PTI’s founder in jail. The court had accepted their request to allow calls with children, access to a doctor, and provision of books.

He also stated that Imran Khan had instructed the party to work on the missing persons issue and emphasized that his cases were not part of the negotiation agenda, as he supported talks solely on Pakistan’s issues.

Imran Khan confirmed that he favoured negotiations based on the seriousness of the government’s negotiation team.