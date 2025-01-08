Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

First convoy of food, supplies arrives in Kurram

KURRAM – The first convoy of food supplies and goods has successfully reached Parachinar, Kurram.

In a video statement from Parachinar, Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Ashfaq Khan, expressed his satisfaction, saying, “The first convoy carrying food items has arrived in Parachinar, and its peaceful arrival is a welcome sign.”

He also emphasized that strict action would be taken against those who attacked the Deputy Commissioner.

Ashfaq Khan urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and maintain peace.

Meanwhile, a convoy of over 65 vehicles carrying food supplies has been dispatched from Tal. Following successful negotiations last night, protesters in Mandory opened the route for the convoy.

Local leaders, including Haji Sharif, Habib Rehman, and other tribal elders, took responsibility for ensuring the convoy’s safety on personal, tribal, and humanitarian grounds.

According to official sources, last night’s negotiations between the government and the Grand Jirga at the Chupari Rest House allowed the convoy to travel safely.

After successful talks, the Jirga members guaranteed the safety of the passengers and goods. It is noteworthy that the closure of the main road in Kurram district has led to shortages of essential services and medicines, causing difficulties for the public.

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

