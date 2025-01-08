Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Echoes of the Fort’ documentary on classical music premiered  in Lahore

Echoes Of The Fort Documentary On Classical Music Premiered In Lahore

LAHORE – Beaconhouse held the premiere of a documentary on classical music in Pakistan at CUE Cinemas, Lahore.

The premiere of Echoes of the Fort: Revival of Classical Music in Pakistan marks the launch of a groundbreaking documentary series that celebrates Pakistan’s rich musical heritage. The documentary features students from Beaconhouse School System and highlights the immense talent within the country’s younger generation.

Written, produced, and directed by Sohail Khan, Manager of Music Curriculum at Beaconhouse, the film artfully explores the rich heritage of classical music in Pakistan. It features Sajal Bano from Beaconhouse Liberty Campus, alongside the renowned actor Hasan Shahnawaz Zaidi. It also showcases remarkable vocal performances by Beaconhouse students, Atika Zaineb from Johar Town Girls Campus, Wasi Haider from Valencia Town Campus, and Abana Shakeel from 78 A-1 Girls Campus, Lahore.

The event was attended by senior dignitaries including Pakistan’s renowned musical maestros and celebrities.

Speaking at the event, CEO Beaconhouse, Kasim Kasuri said, ‘At Beaconhouse, we value the transformative power of the arts in shaping minds and enriching lives. This documentary is a tribute to the profound beauty of classical music and the immense talent of our students.Through this initiative, we hope to inspire a deeper appreciation for the arts and play our part in ensuring that this legacy continues to thrive for generations to come.’

Echoes of the Fort is the first of many documentaries planned under a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Beaconhouse School System and Discover Pakistan. The collaboration aims to produce films exploring and preserving the diverse genres of Pakistani music.

Following the premiere, Echoes of the Fort will debut on Discover Pakistan, bringing its powerful narrative to audiences nationwide.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

