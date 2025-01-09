Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 9 January 2025 – Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

Gold rate in Pakistan is Rs277,000 per tola and Rs237,483 for 10 grams on January 9 2025 Thursday  in the local market.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 257,775 per tola, 21 Karat 246,012 and 18 Karat at 210,725.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 5 Jan 2025 

Gold Type New Price
Tola Rs277,000
10 Grams Rs237,483

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold 24K per Tola Gold 24K 10gms
Karachi Rs277,000 Rs237,483
Islamabad Rs277,000 Rs237,483
Lahore Rs277,000 Rs237,483
Multan Rs277,000 Rs237,483
Peshawar Rs277,000 Rs237,483

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 9 January 2025

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 9 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 280.35
Euro EUR 289.5 292.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.55
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
Australian Dollar AUD 174.25 176.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.85 744.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 38.08 38.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.77 1.83
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.05 905.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.13 156.13
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.2 24.5
Omani Riyal OMR 721.25 729.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.8 76.5
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Krona SEK 24.76 25.06
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 
 

