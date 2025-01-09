Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 9 January 2025 – Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

Gold rate in Pakistan is Rs277,000 per tola and Rs237,483 for 10 grams on January 9 2025 Thursday in the local market.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 257,775 per tola, 21 Karat 246,012 and 18 Karat at 210,725.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs277,000 10 Grams Rs237,483

