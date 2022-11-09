'Stay focused on professional duties,' COAS Bajwa tells troops at Peshwar Corps

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday asked the troops to focus on their professional duties in service of the nation.

On arrival at Peshwar Corps Headquarters, the COAS laid a wreath at the martyrs monument, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

Later, the COAS addressed officers and men of the Peshawar Corps, where he appreciated the formation for its efforts in achieving peace and stability.

“We owe it to the sacrifices of our shuhada for providing a secure and enabling environment for socio-economic development in newly merged districts in particular and KP in general,” the COAS said.

Earlier on arrival at Corps Headquarters, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat.