Incarcerated Imran Khan allowed to speak with sons

RAWALPINDI – An anti-terrorism court has approved the petition for medical examination of PTI founder Imran Khan besides allowing him to speak with his one on a phone call.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah accepted the petitions while hearing a case related to the attack on the GHQ.

During the hearing, another suspect named Shaheer Sikandar was also indicted in the case, taking total number of indicted individuals to 118.

A petition was filed by Omar Ayub seeking the case record, while Ajmal Sabir and Malik Ansar filed pleas for acquittal from the case. The court will hear arguments on these three petitions at the next hearing.

On the other hand, the prosecution requested that the case be heard on a daily basis after 13 January, which the court accepted.

The case was later adjourned until 13 January.

Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has declared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Umar Tanveer Butt as proclaimed offenders in a case related to protests against the disqualification of PTI founder Imran Khan.

The proceedings, presided over by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, also initiated steps to declare former federal minister Amir Mahmood Kayani a proclaimed offender.

During the hearing, PTI leaders Faisal Javed and Wasiq Qayyum appeared before the court, while the cases of proclaimed offenders were separated from other accused individuals. The court issued arrest warrants for several absentees and adjourned the hearing until January 15, directing arguments on the submitted petitions.

Senator Faisal Javed filed a petition seeking the removal of terrorism-related charges from the case. The matter, which dates back to protests held in 2022 against Imran Khan’s disqualification, was registered at Islamabad’s I-9 Police Station.