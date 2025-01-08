Six brothers marry six sisters in Punjab’s Jalalpur

A heartwarming video from Punjab’s Jalalpur has captured social media’s attention, showcasing a unique mass wedding ceremony.

While mass weddings are common, typically organised by philanthropists and welfare organizations to support underprivileged families, this event stood out. Six brothers married six sisters from the same family in a simple and joyful celebration.

The families expressed their happiness, stating, “We are relieved to have fulfilled the responsibility of all our children together. All the children now share the same in-laws, and there is only one father-in-law for six of them.”

The ceremony was kept modest, with many locals attending and adding charm to the occasion.

The groom, Kamran Abbas, and his brothers shared that they followed the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who emphasized simplicity in marriages.

They added, “We decided to reject the dowry tradition and bear all wedding expenses ourselves, ensuring no financial burden was placed on the bride’s family. We are delighted with our decision.”

It is worth noting that a similar event occurred in Multan in December 2021, where six brothers married their six cousins in a comparable manner.