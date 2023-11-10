PM Kakar shares why Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum given extension as DG ISI

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has confirmed that the service term of head of the country’s premier spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), had been extended in order to ensure continuity of policy amid uptick in terror attacks.
The premier revealed it during an interview with an international media outlet while a formal announcement for extension in tenure of Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as DG ISI is yet to be made by the Pakistan Army.
The spy chief was set to retired late this month but the statement from the prime minister confirmed that he will remain in the office for another year. It has also ended speculation circulating on social media for a month.
“Try to understand the point on continuity [of policy]. Any system prefers and supports the idea of continuity,” Kakar told Arab News in an interview this week, when asked why Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum was given an extension.
“You want to have a continuation of the process, and for you the continuation of that process is important so that idea or practice or brand gets entrenched,” he was quoted as having said.
He said it was the context that many institutions and political dispensation felt that extension should be granted for security benefit. Lt Gen Anjum was appointed DG ISI on November 20, 2022.
Pakistan witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks since the Taliban withdrew from a ceasefire agreement in November last year. One of the deadliest attack was carried out in Peshawar where a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a mosque located at highly-fortified police lines of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Friday, the US dollar hovers around 286.4 for buying and 289.15 for selling.
Euro rate is currently quoted at 307 for buying and 310 for selling whereas British pound GBP stands at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 76.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.4
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.75
|81.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.75
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.84
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices remained under pressure in the Pakistani market in line with global trend.
On Friday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold moved down by Rs2,400 and was quoted at Rs211,800. The price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs2,058 to reach Rs181,584.
In global market, the price of the bullion plunged by $20 dollar to settle at $1,968 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10 grams.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,580
