  

Search

World

World’s first complete eye transplant performed on US veteran

02:14 PM | 10 Nov, 2023
World’s first complete eye transplant performed on US veteran
Source: NYU Langone Health website

NEW YORK – A surgical team from New York performed world’s first whole-eye and partial-face transplant for a 46-year-old military veteran from Arkansas, who survived a work-related high-voltage electrical accident.

The 21-hour surgery was performed by the surgeon of NYU Langone Health, the medical facility announced in a press release as the US is observed the Veterans Day to pay tribute to war heroes.

“The surgery included transplanting the entire left eye and a portion of the face from a single donor, making this the first-ever human whole-eye transplant in medical history and the only successful combined transplant case of its kind,” the official statement read.

While it is still unknown whether he will regain sight, since the May 2023 procedure, the transplanted left eye has shown remarkable signs of health, including direct blood flow to the retina—the area at the back of the eye that receives light and sends images to the brain.

The medical facility said that although many questions remain in a case with no precedence, this groundbreaking achievement opens new possibilities for future advancements in vision therapies.

The May 27 surgery included a team of more than 140 surgeons, nurses, and other healthcare professionals, led by Eduardo D. Rodriguez, MD, DDS, director of the Face Transplant Program, the Helen L. Kimmel Professor of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, and chair of the Hansjörg Wyss Department of Plastic Surgery at NYU Langone.

The recipient, Aaron James of Hot Springs, Arkansas, survived a deadly 7,200-volt electric shock while working as a high-voltage lineman in June 2021, when his face accidentally touched a live wire. He had lost his left eye in the incident.

The donor hero was a young man in his 30s who came from a family that strongly supports organ donation.

“He, in support by his family, generously donated tissues leading to this successful face and eye transplant, but also saved three other individuals between the ages of 20 and 70, donating his kidneys, liver, and pancreas,” said Leonard Achan, RN, MA, ANP, president and CEO of LiveOnNY.

First robotic surgery at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute is ‘a gamechanger’

Facebook Comments

World

03:36 PM | 5 Nov, 2023

Bodour Al Qasimi holds first joint meeting to promote publishing ...

03:24 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

New Delhi ranks world’s most polluted city

11:32 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

Sikh leader Nijjar resurrected as 15,000 cast vote in Khalistan ...

03:26 PM | 21 Oct, 2023

First aid convoy enters Gaza from Rafah crossing

01:18 PM | 14 Oct, 2023

Oldest skydiver dies days after breaking Guinness World Record

12:47 PM | 13 Oct, 2023

In a first, Sweden court convicts man over Quran desecration

Advertisement

Latest

02:34 PM | 10 Nov, 2023

Rachin Ravindra sets new record of most runs in debut World Cup

Horoscope

08:45 AM | 10 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 10th November, 2023 

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies - Check forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar hovers around 286.4 for buying and 289.15 for selling.

Euro rate is currently quoted at 307 for buying and 310 for selling whereas British pound GBP stands at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.

The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 76.75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 10 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.4 289.15
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.75 81.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.75 77.6
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.95 766.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.89 41.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.84 36.84
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.09 933.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.21 61.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.25 171.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.46 25.76
Omani Riyal OMR 741.17 749.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.4 79.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.09 26.39
Swiss Franc CHF 316.92 319.42
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices remain under pressure in Pakistan in line with global trend; Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold prices remained under pressure in the Pakistani market in line with global trend.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 10 November 2023

On Friday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold moved down by Rs2,400 and was quoted at Rs211,800. The price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs2,058 to reach Rs181,584.

In global market, the price of the bullion plunged by $20 dollar to settle at $1,968 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10 grams.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: