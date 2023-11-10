Eighteen housing society’s CEO Tarek Hamdy accused of Rs9 billion tax evasion

RAWALPINDI – The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has detected alleged massive tax evasion by Tarek Hamdy, Chief Executive Officer of a luxury housing project ‘Eighteen’.

A YouTuber Tahir Naseer made the revelation in a video, stating that owner of the high-end society, where several bureaucrats and other officials owned luxury farms houses and residences there, was involved in mega tax scandal.

He said a team of the PRA led by Additional Director Tauqeer Ahmed raided an office of the housing society and confiscated its record.

The YouTuber added that the officials during initial investigation have found a tax evasion of Rs9 billion by Hamdy in the project.

He further claimed that the PRA officials also received calls for several government officers for abandoning the investigation but he did not name the persons who had tried to influence the probe.