Zambeel Dramatic Readings - A literary extravaganza unveiled

Web Desk
03:41 PM | 10 Nov, 2023
Zambeel Dramatic Readings - A literary extravaganza unveiled
Source: File Photo

The Old Associates of Kinnairds Society (OAKS) in collaboration with Mashmool is set to present "Zambeel Dramatic Readings," a captivating fusion of literature, performance, and immersive storytelling, at Hladia Hall, Kinnaird College, on Saturday, November 18th, 2023 at 5:00 pm.

As the date draws near, the audience can expect to be swept away on a journey through the captivating world of Urdu literature, brought to life through spellbinding dramatizations. This unique approach seamlessly blends the age-old tradition of storytelling with the modern art of radio plays, offering attendees an experience that transcends time and geographical boundaries. The event's program is a literary feast, featuring two exquisite performances that promise to leave a lasting impact:

Ghoonghat by Ismat Chughtai, performed by the talented Asma Mundrawala, offers a window into a world where pride and arrogance overshadow personal relationships, delivering a narrative that is both humorous and deeply reflective on the superficiality of traditions and customs.

Nazaara Darmiyaan Hai by the legendary Quratulain Hyder, will come to life through the performances of Saife Hasan, Shama Askari, and Asma Mundrawala. This tale of love and betrayal set in Bombay delves into the lives of its characters, viewed through the eyes of the housemaid Tara Bai.

The event's title, "Lady Changez Khan and Pom Pom Darling," serves as a heartfelt tribute to the endearing nicknames that Ismat Chughtai and Quratulain Hyder had affectionately bestowed upon each other.

This literary soiree promises to be an exceptional evening, not only due to its captivating performances but also the diverse talents that will grace the stage. From Zara Zafar Salman's enchanting sitar performance to a poignant poem by an accomplished actress Samiya Mumtaz, written by Zara Mumtaz for her daughter Mahwish Mumtaz Farooqi, this event will be a showcase of artistic diversity. OAKS and Mashmool, extend their heartfelt gratitude to all attendees, who will undoubtedly play a vital role in making this evening truly unforgettable. This is an event that promises to ignite the imagination, capture the heart, and leave a lasting impression. The curtain is about to rise on "Zambeel Dramatic Readings" – a night of literary splendor that is not to be missed. The entirety of the income generated will be wholeheartedly devoted to bolstering student scholarships.

