PAKvENG: Kolkata weather update for November 11, 2023

KOLKATA - Pakistani will play England in their last World Cup group stage encounter, on Saturday, November 11.

The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the World Cup match between England and Pakistan. Both teams are hoping to win the crucial game, but they have different goals in mind.

With four victories in their last eight games, Pakistan have a slim chance of reaching the semi-finals, but England will be hoping to guarantee a spot in the Champions Trophy, which is set for 2025.

Kolkata weather forecast:

The match is expected to take place on a bright day with a midday temperature of about 32 degrees Celsius, according to Accuweather.

There is a minimum of 46% humidity and an anticipated wind speed of about 28 km/h.

There is extremely little probability of rain on Saturday, with only a 1% chance of precipitation. However, in the evening, the lowest temperature may drop to 21 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs England World Cup Squads

PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

ENGLAND: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.