Dr Omar Atiq, first Pakistani origin doctor to head American College of Physicians
Web Desk
02:08 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
Dr Omar Atiq, first Pakistani origin doctor to head American College of Physicians
Share

WASHINGTON – In a historic moment for Pakistan, Dr. Omar Atiq has been nominated as the first US doctor of Pakistani origin to be the next president of the prestigious American College of Physicians (ACP).

Reports in local media quoting sources said, Dr. Atiq is the first physician of Pakistani descent, the country that makes up a third of all practicing physicians in the United States, and the only second international medical graduate to be selected for this position.

Atiq, who founded the Arkansas Cancer Clinic in 1991, is the only candidate for the post and the elections will be held in January next year.

Pakistan’s envoy to the United States Asad Majeed Khan also shared a tweet as he hailed the stupendous achievement. “A proud and historic moment for the Pakistani American community, we acknowledge and appreciate this outstanding professional achievement”, he wrote on Twitter.

Tariq also made headlines earlier after he forgave more than half a million dollars in outstanding debts from nearly 200 patients. He runs Arkansas Cancer Clinic that offered cancer treatments ranging from chemotherapy and radiation therapy along with diagnostic tests.

In April, he was named chair of ACP’s Board of Governors as he had been a fellow for almost 3 decades. The fellowship is an honorary designation that recognizes ongoing individual service and contributions to the practice of medicine.

The extraordinary physician got his medical degree from the Khyber Medical College, University of Peshawar, Pakistan.

This Pakistani-American doctor just forgave ... 05:06 PM | 2 Jan, 2021

PINE BLUFF, Arkansas – Dr. Omar Atiq, a Pakistani-origin oncologist in Arkansas, has forgiven $650,000 in ...

More From This Category
3 men involved in dacoity at PM Imran's ...
02:37 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
Equitable development key to progress in ...
12:54 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
England cricket chief apologises for cancelling ...
12:21 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
Umer Sharif's wife spends hours in a police ...
11:34 AM | 29 Sep, 2021
UK Labour members call for sanctions against ...
10:59 AM | 29 Sep, 2021
Maulana Tariq Jameel responds to second marriage ...
10:34 AM | 29 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed pair up for Zee5 web series
06:40 PM | 28 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr