3 men involved in dacoity at PM Imran's sister’s house sentenced to 7 years

LAHORE – Three men who robbed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister’s house are sentenced to seven years in custody on Wednesday.

Report of Dunya News cited that the Lahore Cantt Court sentenced three convicts to seven years imprisonment for robbing the house of the premier. The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 45,000 each.

Judicial Magistrate Rehman Elahi convicted all accused after recording the statements of the witnesses. The culprits are identified as Fahad, Kazim, and Mahmood.

Earlier, Race Course police have registered a case against three men while the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) later arrested them and recovered the looted valuables from their possession.

Sister of PM Imran Khan’s wife appointed at HEC ... 05:27 PM | 20 Feb, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Maryam Riaz Watto, the sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, has been ...

The FIR, lodged by Aleema Khan’s son, stated that three unidentified persons barged into his residence around 4 am and stole an old pistol, jewelry, other than a Rs3 million cheque. It further stated that the robbers forced Shershah’s wife to sign the cheque.