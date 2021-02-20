Sister of PM Imran Khan’s wife appointed at HEC on ‘merit’

ISLAMABAD – Maryam Riaz Watto, the sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, has been appointed as coordinator of a development project at Higher Education Commission (HEC).

It emerged after the HEC responded to criticism over the appointment of Watto, calling it merit-based.

Before joining the position she had been serving as director of the University of United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Watto has recently joined HEC for a World Bank-funded project entitled Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP).

“The project is being executed by HEC and it aims to support research excellence in strategic sectors of the economy, improve teaching and learning, and strengthen governance in the higher education sector. Ms. Wattoo has been appointed through a transparent, merit-based selection process and interview. She has vast work experience in the higher education sector internationally, spanning around 20 years,” said the education body in response to query made by a journalist.

On my query re merits of #MaryamRiazWattoo 's merits for the HEC appointment- now being discussed in social media- HEC official said she "was the best candidate by far" & shared this detailed profile. Provides her academic qualifications & experience

She is a Data Scientist, with expertise in large scale Database Systems and Enterprise Resource Planning System, Big Data Analysis, Educational Technologies, SAP-Business Objects, Data Warehouse design and development, Learning Management Systems, Learning Experience Management Systems, Programme and Institutional Accreditation, Learning Outcomes Assessment, and Programme Quality Assurance, said the HEC.

She has also been a part of various projects of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, World Bank, UNDP, and UNESCO. Moreover, she has worked at various senior levels of administration, in addition to her experience in advanced database systems, computer programming, planning and analysis.

Ms. Wattoo did her MBA from London Business School, MSc. (Hops) from University of Waterloo and MSc in Computer Sciences from Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.