PM Imran removes KP minister for supporting PML-N in by-election

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Liaqat Khattak was de-notified on Saturday for supporting a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in by-polls for PK-63 Nowshera constituency.

Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash shared the notification on Twitter, stating that Khattak was removed after approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The Governor of the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in exercise of the powers conferred under clause 3 of Article 132 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with clause 1 of Article 105 thereof, is pleased to de-notify Mr. Liaqat Khattak” from his office, said the notification.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کی منظوری کے بعد



پارٹی قواعد اور ڈسپلن کی خلاف ورزی پر وزیراعلی کا سخت نوٹس،



پی کے 63 الیکشن میں مسلم لیگ ن کے امیدوار کو سپورٹ کرنے پر صوبائی وزیر لیاقت خٹک فارغ، نوٹیفیکیشن جاری pic.twitter.com/dPBrW7QD9w — Kamran Bangash 🇵🇰 (@kamrankbangash) February 20, 2021

The PK-63 election was won by the PML-N, according to unofficial results.