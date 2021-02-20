ATATURK-XI 2021 – Pakistan-Turkey joint drills conclude in Tarbela (VIDEO)
07:51 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise, codenamed “ATATURK-XI 2021”, have concluded at Tarbela, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

Troops from Turkish Special forces and Pakistan’s Special Service Group participated in the three weeks long exercise, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The exercise focused on Counter Terrorism operations, including Cordon and Search techniques, Built-up Area clearance drills with Combat Aviation support and Hostage Rescue.

Freefall by paratroopers and martial arts were also practiced during the training.

A high-level military delegation from Turkey headed by Major General Emre Tayanc also attended the closing ceremony.

The joint military drills aim to further strengthen the bond of two brotherly nations and will help in adapting the emerging trends in military modernization and cooperation.

Pakistan and Turkey have sought to expand cooperation to fight terrorism. Both countries are also members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

